Detroit Lions draftees Levi Onwuzurike, Jermar Jefferson inactive vs. San Francisco 49ers

Two of the Detroit Lions' seven picks from April's NFL draft are inactive for the team's season opener today against the San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m., Fox).

Levi Onwuzurike, a second-round pick out of Washington, is out after being listed as questionable on the Lions' injury report. Onwuzurike missed most of the summer with back and hip injuries.

Seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson also is inactive as the Lions' No. 4 running back.

THE OPENER: Lions vs. 49ers: Dave Birkett's scouting report and prediction

THE COACH: Driven Lions coach Dan Campbell determined 'to get our ass in the playoffs'

Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike works out during rookie minicamp in Allen Park on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Godwin Igwebuike, who plays a bigger role on special teams than Jefferson, is up as the Lions' No. 3 back.

Outside linebacker Julian Okwara, guard Tommy Kraemer and receivers KhaDarel Hodge and Tom Kennedy also are inactive for the Lions.

Austin Bryant and Charles Harris will be the Lions' backup edge rushers, and the Lions have five active receivers: Starters Tyrell Williams, Kalif Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and backups Quintez Cephus and newly acquired Trinity Benson.

THE TEs: Why Lions' T.J. Hockenson can feel the boost from 'bromances' with Kittle, Goff

MORE: 45 Lions have tried to pass since the franchise's last playoff win. How they rank

Starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and rookie running back Trey Sermon are inactive for the 49ers. Quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, is dressed as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Levi Onwuzurike, Jermar Jefferson inactive vs. 49ers