Detroit Lions draft slot update entering Week 17

The Week 16 action wasn’t good for the Detroit Lions’ playoff aspirations, not with the team getting run over by the Carolina Panthers. It also wasn’t a great weekend for the Lions’ draft slots in the first round.

Detroit’s loss left the Lions with the No. 18 overall pick. There’s still quite a bit of mobility in either direction, depending on how the Lions fare in the final two games against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams hurt the value of Detroit’s other pick by blowing out the Denver Broncos 51-14 on Christmas. That Rams victory improved their record to 5-10 and moved them out of the top five. The Lions, of course, hold the Rams’ first-round pick as part of the Matthew Stafford trade in 2021.

With one game left to play in Week 16, the Lions now hold the No. 7 and No. 18 picks in the first round. Monday night’s game between the Colts and Chargers could impact that Rams’ pick, however; if the Colts win, Indianapolis improves to 5-9-1 and pushes that Rams’ pick back up to No. 6. If the Chargers win, it solidifies the acquired pick from Los Angeles outside the top five with two weeks to play.

The Rams have games remaining with the Chargers and Seahawks, both on the road.

