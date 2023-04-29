Detroit Lions draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions will have a major impact on the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Detroit has picks Nos. 6 and 18 and can help its young defense build around Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit could also use another quality pass catcher for Jared Goff and company with one of its four picks in the top 55.

Here's the Lions' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 12 overall (from Cleveland via Houston and Arizona) | Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Instant grade: C-minus

TRADE: Arizona traded the No. 12 and No. 34 picks to the Detroit Lions for the No. 6 pick.

1st Round, No. 18 overall | Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Instant grade: C

Analysis: For positional value's sake, the Lions have lost in the first round. Campbell is instinctual and always around the football, but is a reach at No. 18.

2nd Round, No. 34 overall (from Arizona) | Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Instant grade: B

Analysis: LaPorta is a very good tight end who is an adept route runner and can earn extra yards after the catch in ways his peers cannot. The reason for the OK grade? Michael Mayer was still available, and he's the best tight end in the draft.

2nd Round, No. 45 overall | Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Branch did not run well in the pre-draft process, but he's too good of a player to drop much further. He'll fit as a safety/nickel hybrid for the Lions. Better start to Day 2 for Detroit.

3rd round, No. 68 overall (from Denver) | Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: I really like the fit for Hooker in Ben Johnson's offense. Is Hooker going to be able to show that his success wasn't exclusively a product of Josh Heupel's offense?

3rd Round, No. 96 overall (compensatory; from Arizona) | Brodric Martin, DL, Western Kentucky

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Martin is limited as a run-stopping nose tackle.

