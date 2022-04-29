Detroit Lions draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Detroit Lions:
Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: He’s the No. 1 overall player on many draft boards even if he might not have the ceiling of Walker. But Hutchinson is closer to a finished product, the All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist setting a Wolverines single-season record with 14 sacks in 2021 while also posting 51 hurries. Hutchinson, who has a non-stop motor, was also a two-time team captain in Ann Arbor – and should help establish the kind of culture coach Dan Campbell and the Lions are seeking. Draft tracker
Round 1 (32, from Rams)
Round 2 (34)
Round 3 (66)
Round 3 (97, compensatory)
Round 5 (177, compensatory)
Round 6 (181)
Round 6 (217, compensatory)
Detroit Lions' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 7 overall): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
2020 (No. 3 overall): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
2019 (No. 8 overall): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
2018 (No. 20 overall): Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
2017 (No. 21 overall): Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
