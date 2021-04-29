Detroit Lions draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Detroit Lions:
Round 1 (No. 7 overall)
Round 2 (41)
Round 3 (72)
Round 3 (101, from Rams, compensatory)
Round 4 (112)
Round 5 (153)
Detroit Lions' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 3 overall): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
2019 (No. 8 overall): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
2018 (No. 20 overall): Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
2017 (No. 21 overall): Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
2016 (No. 16 overall): Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State
