Detroit Lions draft Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall

KANSAS CITY — The Detroit Lions traded down from No. 6 to No. 12 in the first round of the NFL draft and selected Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs in Thursday's 2023 NFL draft first round.

The Lions signed David Montgomery to replace leading rusher Jamaal Williams in free agency and return D'Andre Swift, but lack a dependable home run threat in their backfield. Swift has battled injuries his first three NFL seasons and is entering the last year of his contract, and Montgomery has had one 100-yard game since early in 2021.

