What Detroit Lions are doing to try to ramp up NFL-worst pass rush

Bo Davis has seen the numbers, the ones that paint the Detroit Lions as having the least effective pass rush in the NFL, and he does not buy them one bit.

“Everybody has a measuring stick of how they measure things,” said Davis, the Lions defensive line coach. “Nobody takes into the elements of you playing against a guy that can run. They’re just looking at you, are you pass rushing, how efficient are you getting to the quarterback? We can be very efficient getting to the quarterback if we just take off and just go. But in the game plan you’ve got to look at it and say, ‘Hey, do we want to just take off and just rush this guy?’”

The Lions are tied for last in the NFL with five sacks entering this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and have the league’s lowest pass rush win rate, according to ESPN.

[ If RBs are so easy to find, why do Lions keep taking them high in NFL draft? ]

View photos Detroit Lions inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Ford Field. More

But Davis insists his group’s low sack total – linemen have accounted forthree of the five sacks – is partly a function of the quarterbacks they’ve faced.

In Week 1, the Lions hosted a mobile quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky who was one of the most inaccurate passers in the league before he was benched.

In Week 2, they faced two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who’s adept at extending plays with his feet.

And in Week 3, the Lions played the ultra-athletic Kyler Murray, who leads NFL quarterbacks with 296 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

“If we’re playing the guy in Arizona again and we don’t play him like we played him and keep him in the pocket and we just rushed it, yeah, we can have great efficiency rushing the passer, but he’ll have 200 yards rushing on us,” Davis said. “So I mean, they all have measuring sticks of how they measure that. You’ve got to look at who you’re playing, who’s at quarterback, and unfortunately we haven’t had a lot of chances to play guys that are stationary quarterbacks.

“We’d love to play Drew Brees every week. Our stats would be tremendous playing against him. But unfortunately, we don’t have that.”

View photos Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, right, escapes the reach of Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara during the second half on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. More

The Lions had their only multi-sack game of the season in Week 4 against Brees and the New Orleans Saints, when Brees completed 19 of 25 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns in an easy Saints victory.

This week, they face a quarterback in Gardner Minshew who’s more mobile than Brees but does not strike fear in opponents with his legs like Murray.

Minshew has been sacked 16 times this year – Joe Burrow, Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson are the only quarterbacks who have been sacked more frequently – and Davis said his troops are excited about the opportunity to get after a passer.

“I mean, guys, they look at who they’re going against and who they’re playing against,” Davis said. “It’s like, … ‘Hey, we can get after this guy, we can have fun,’ and all those things start playing a big role and guys start really like, ‘Here’s what we got to do. We’re going to play this guy. We know what he can do.’ And we played against some good running quarterbacks and we feel like, hey, we can get after these guys and do a good job rushing the quarterback.”