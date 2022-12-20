Detroit Lions S DeShon Elliott 'probably won't be able to play' vs. Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions likely will be without starting safety DeShon Elliott for Saturday's game against the Carolina Panthers because of a dislocated shoulder, and Lions coach Dan Campbell said he's not sure yet if Elliott will return this season.

"I would say right now he’s looking like he probably won’t be able to make it (Saturday)," Campbell said.

Elliott injured his left shoulder attempting to make a diving tackle in the third quarter of last week's win over the New York Jets.

He told the Free Press after the game he dislocated his shoulder, and Campbell said Elliott still was sore on Monday.

If Elliott can't play, the Lions will turn to either C.J. Moore or Ifeatu Melifonwu in his absence. Moore replaced Elliott against the Jets, and is the more seasoned of the replacement options, something Campbell said was important to the Lions (7-7) as they chase a playoff berth.

Elliott is second on the team with 90 tackles and has one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season.

The Lions have played most of the season without starting safety Tracy Walker, who tore his Achilles tendon in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Kerby Joseph has started the past 11 games in Walker's place.

"As of right now, it looks like, it doesn’t look very promising (for Elliott)," Campbell said. "But there again, we’re going to see how he feels every day."

The Lions held a walk-through instead of a practice Tuesday, and along with Elliott listed center Frank Ragnow (foot), guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) and fullback Jason Cabinda (illness) as out on their estimated injury report.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes was limited after missing the past two games with a knee injury.

