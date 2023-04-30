Detroit Lions depth chart for 2023 season after NFL draft

A look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for 2023, after free agency and the NFL draft.

The Lions drafted a class of eight players in late April, and weeks earlier, added eight new players in free agency and re-signed a host of others.

They lost nine players in free agency, and revamped the secondary including trading 2020 No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah.

Their receiver room took an unexpected hit April 21 when projected starter Jameson Williams was among four Lions caught in a gambling probe and suspended six games. Fellow receiver Quintez Cephus was among two players cut after news broke.

Here's an estimated look at how the Lions' offense, defense and special teams projects, with starters and some key backups listed. Hopefully this helps you get a better feel for the roster:

*Rookie; ^suspended for season's first six games

Offense

QB: Jared Goff, Nate Sudfeld, *Hendon Hooker

RB: David Montgomery, *Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds

FB: Jason Cabinda

WR: Marvin Jones, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, ^Jameson Williams

TE: *Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra

OT: Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Matt Nelson

C/G: Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Logan Stenberg, *Colby Sorsdal

Defense

Edge: Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky, James Houston, Charles Harris, Romeo Okwara, Josh Paschal, Julian Okwara

DT: Alim McNeil, Isaiah Buggs, Benito Jones, Levi Onwuzurike, *Brodric Martin

LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, *Jack Campbell, Jalen Reeves-Maybin

CB: Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, Jerry Jacobs, Will Harris

S: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Kerby Joseph, Tracy Walker, Ifeatu Melifonwu, *Brian Branch

Special teams

Kicker: Michael Badgley

Punter: Jack Fox

Long snapper: Scott Daly, Jake McQuaide

Kick/punt returner: Kalif Raymond

