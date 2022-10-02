Detroit Lions' defense in loss to Seahawks leaves fans baffled. And that's saying something

The Detroit Lions entered Sunday's game without D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown, arguably their two best offensive players.

And despite entering the game at home against the Seattle Seahawks, who averaged 15.7 points per game in the first three contests of 2022, people may have wondered how the Lions would be able to score.

But 378 yards passing and four touchdowns from Jared Goff later, along with 108 yards rushing and two scores from Jamaal Williams, the Lions' offense didn't miss a beat.

The defense, however, missed all day long.

CARLOS MONARREZ:Lions will need to spend big (on draft picks, free agents) to fix putrid defense

SHAWN WINDSOR:Will the pain ever stop with these Lions? Hard to see it after loss to lowly Seattle

Seattle QB Geno Smith had 320 yards passing and two touchdowns, Rashaad Penny had 151 yards rushing and two more scores and the Seahawks dropped the Lions to 1-3 in a 48-45 win at Ford Field.

Lions fans, who already understand the defense is far from great, still couldn't believe it.

I'm giving AG 2 more games to get it together, if he doesn't I want Dan calling defense — Detroit Lions #1 Team (1-3) (@DETLionsNo1) October 2, 2022

AG gonna be the fall guy for Brad Holmes HORRIBLE drafting on defense and I’m ok with it — Rxbbìń 1-2 (@RxbLionsTweets) October 2, 2022

Didn't realize Hazelton was DC for MSU and the Lions — Logan Drumhiller (@ldrumhiller) October 2, 2022

lions defense as soon as the ball is snapped pic.twitter.com/oZq8i3qXww — 🌱 (3-1) (@InWaddleWeTrust) October 2, 2022

I know everybody likes to lavish praise on Brad Holmes - and I've been impressed with him, too.



But he is the talent acquirer, and he needs to do much, MUCH more for this defense.



It was readily apparent going into this year, particularly beyond the D-line. @Lions #OnePride — Jim Walewander Franco (@DetroitTankCity) October 2, 2022

Every defensive coach on the lions deserves to be fired before tomorrow; embarrassing embarrassing performance — Raza Hamdani (@hamdanibiryani) October 2, 2022

Being a Detroit Lions fan this season has to be extremely frustrating. Highest scoring team in the league by far, puts another 45 up today and still lost. My wish for Lions fans is you get some D, 1-3 and could easily be 4-0. — Chris Vale (@EastGTARealtor) October 2, 2022

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' defense in loss to Seahawks leaves fans baffled