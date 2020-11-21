Detroit Lions' Da'Shawn Hand, Austin Bryant won't play vs. Carolina Panthers

Austin Bryant's first two NFL seasons have been filled with injuries, and the Detroit Lions defensive end will miss another game because of one Sunday.

The Lions downgraded Bryant and Da'Shawn Hand to out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after both were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Bryant, who has played just six of a possible 25 games to this point in his NFL career, is dealing with a thigh injury after spending time on injured reserve last year and this year because of pectoral injuries.

Bryant made his first career start last week and had one tackle in 50 snaps.

Hand first showed up on the injury report Thursday with a groin injury.

The Lions (4-5) already at shorthanded on the defensive line, with Trey Flowers (shoulders) and Julian Okwara (knee) on injured reserve.

On Friday, the Lions ruled out running back D'Andre Swift (concussion) and wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip).

