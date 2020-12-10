Detroit Lions' Darrell Bevell on the time Brett Favre tried to hunt a cougar with a bow and arrow
Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell on Dec. 10, 2020, recounts the time he went hunting for mountain lions with Brett Favre in Utah.
Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell on Dec. 10, 2020, recounts the time he went hunting for mountain lions with Brett Favre in Utah.
Hope may be lost for a Tom Brady return in New England.
An eventful game -- even if it was an ugly one.
Usually, it's Patriots QB Cam Newton demanding attention with his pregame attire. On Thursday, though, it was none other than receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski.
This week we're backing the Seahawks to win big over the Jets and the Raiders to pull off a bit of an upset over the Colts.
The Four Continents and U.S. champion skaters teamed up in April 2012.
The message Jon Gruden sent by making defensive end Carl Nassib a healthy scratch on Sunday against the New York Jets is impossible to ignore.
You don't need fans to celebrate a hole-in-one properly.
Last week, YouTube personality Jake Paul and former NBA star turned YouTuber Nate Robinson went head to head in a much-buzzed-about boxing match. In an interview after the bout, Jemele Hill asked Jake Paul if knocking out Nate Robinson was ‘racist.’
NFL Films captured an awesome moment between Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Young on Monday night.
CHICAGO — After an emergency meeting of Big Ten presidents, chancellors and athletic directors, a decision has been reached on a name change for the prestigious conference. Beginning Dec. 19, the Big Ten officially will become the Big One. The new name will go into effect with the kickoff off the inaugural Big One Championship Game between Ohio State and Northwestern in Indianapolis. A new ...
Michigan Wolverines football lost another player to the transfer portal on Thursday, when Zach Carpenter made his intentions to transfer known.
Tony Romo showed off his A+ impressions of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and Brady shared his thoughts on Twitter.
Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
During the annual Rule 5 MLB Draft on Thursday, three Yankees prospects were taken away to different teams.
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Steelers (11-1) Wins tiebreaker with Chiefs based on conference record, still in the lead for home-field advantage. 2. Chiefs (11-1) Clinched a playoff berth. 3. Bills (9-3) One-game lead in the AFC East. 4. Titans (8-4) [more]
Michigan football badly needs a talent infusion, but that talent may wait for a Jim Harbaugh contract extension, says Rainer Sabin and Orion Sang.
Her pain-management regime included bouts of cryotherapy, two hours of icing in the morning and evening, and while the searing pain has subsided she is still suffering. The 43-year-old said she had to take pain medication during her even-par 71 first-round performance. Kerr trails leader Amy Olson by four shots, but even being able to swing a club is a minor miracle.
Paul George's deal represents a gargantuan leap of faith, as there's nothing the Clippers can do at this point to safeguard against the Kawhi Leonard's possible departure.
Mahomes spoke about Smith's performance with the Washington Football Team and his win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Evan Turner still hasn't joined the Boston Celtics at camp, so Jayson Tatum perfectly roasted his new assistant coach with an Instagram comment.