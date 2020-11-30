Lions interim coach makes first slip-up: Accidentally revealing daughters’ proposal plans

The Detroit Lions fired both coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last weekend following their rough 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving, and promoted Darrell Bevell as the team’s interim coach.

Bevell, the former offensive coordinator, will lead the team in their last five games of the season.

“I’m super excited,” he said Monday, via The Detroit News. “I’m kind of jacked up for this opportunity.”

While telling the story about how he learned of the promotion, however, Bevell appears to have ruined a pair of family surprises in the process.

Bevell said he was out with his family on Saturday when he heard from Lions president Rob Wood and owner Sheila Ford Hamp about the new interim post.

“On Saturday I was with my family — my wife, my three daughters and then my two, I guess, future son-in-laws now. They both wanted to talk to me this past weekend,” Bevell said Monday, via the Detroit Free Press. “But we were at the Henry Ford Museum and we were having a good time there. I got a text, and ended up calling and talking to Rod and Shiela. It’s kind of been a whirlwind.”

On the surface, that sounds like a classic story of a coach getting a promotion call. But while looking at what he said exactly, Bevell actually revealed two pretty big secrets.

Two of his daughters’ boyfriends asked his permission to pop the question over the weekend. While that’s extremely exciting for the family, that’s not news a future father-in-law is really supposed to share with anyone — let alone a group of reporters on a Zoom call — ahead of the actual proposal for a number of reasons.

Bevell said that neither boyfriend has actually proposed to his daughters yet, either.

Bev said the boyfriends have not asked the daughters yet ... but I guess the cat is out of the bag that it's happening — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 30, 2020

I mean, I tweeted it, and then he said they hadn't actually asked yet. And I felt super bad about tweeting it. But he said it on a zoom that everyone is on, so... — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 30, 2020

Now, it’s totally possible that both of his daughters knew this was coming before Bevell’s “announcement,” which would make his slip of the tongue not that big of a deal.

Either way, they both know a ring is on the way now.

At least Bevell’s first slip-up as the new Lions head coach is behind him. That has to count for something, right?

Darrell Bevell prematurely revealed that his daughters' boyfriends asked his permission to pop the question this weekend. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

