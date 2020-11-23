Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift still in concussion protocol ahead of Thanksgiving vs. Texans

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift remains in the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Houston Texans.

Swift was one of five players listed as a non-participant on the Lions' estimated practice report Monday.

He reported a brain injury last week and did not play in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers, when the Lions managed 40 yards rushing.

The Lions (4-6) did not practice Monday, but listed 16 players total on their injury report.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the season opener at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah, who left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, cornerback Mike Ford (concussion), receiver Danny Amendola (hip) and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (groin) also were listed as non-participants, while Kenny Golladay was listed as a limited participant after missing the past three games with a hip injury.

Matthew Stafford, who played through a thumb injury on his throwing hand against the Panthers, was estimated as a limited participant in practice.

Stafford completed 18 of 33 passes for 178 yards Sunday, when the Lions were shut out for the first time in 11 years.

He said after the game his thumb "felt pretty good."

