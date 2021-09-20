Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift, Kalif Raymond active vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions receiver Kalif Raymond will play Monday night against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a thigh injury in practice last week.

Raymond ran routes during pregame warmups with what appeared to be a wrap on his left thigh. He is expected to serve as the Lions' No. 1 receiver with Tyrell Williams out with a brain injury.

The Lions have six active receivers: Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trinity Benson, Quintez Cephus, Tom Kennedy and KhaDarel Hodge, the latter two of whom were inactive for last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

BIRKETT: Packers have dominated NFC North for 3 decades. Here's how Lions can end reign

BIRKETT: Lions vs. Packers: Scouting report, prediction for Monday Night Football

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Second-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara also is active for the first time this season, as is second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike. Running back D'Andre Swift, who was questionable to play with a groin injury, will play for the Lions.

Along with Williams, defensive linemen Kevin Strong (concussion) and Austin Bryant, running back Jermar Jefferson and cornerback Corey Ballentine are inactive for the Lions.

Safety Darnell Savage, who was questionable with a shoulder injury, is active for the Packers (0-1).

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift, Kalif Raymond active vs. Packers