Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift, Josh Reynolds questionable vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Detroit Lions could be getting one of their best offensive playmakers back for Sunday's game against the NFL's best defense.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift practiced on a limited basis Friday for the third straight day and is questionable to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Swift expressed optimism about his return earlier this week, and Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday the third-year back has "done a little bit more every day" in practice.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift tries to break a tackle by Vikings safety Camryn Bynum during the second half on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Swift sprained his ankle in the Lions' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, played the next two weeks through the injury, then missed the Lions' past two games with a sprained shoulder.

"Last couple days (he has) been out there working and looking pretty good," Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said.

Staley said once Swift is cleared to return, he and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will develop a plan to balance their desire to have Swift on the field with the right workload to try and keep him healthy for the rest of the season.

More:Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark in walking boot, out vs. Cowboys: 'It's frustrating'

Swift averages an NFL-best 8.6 yards per carry but has been limited to 27 rushing attempts this season. Two of those carries have gone for 50 yards.

"This is a passionate kid, man," Staley said. "He wants to be out there on the field. He’s asking questions, got to do it right. He’s working hard, trying to get back. Doing extra, so it really means something to him."

The Lions managed Swift's workload throughout training camp, giving him regular rest to try and keep him healthy for the season. Staley called Swift's injuries "very frustrating for the kid," but said he is in a good spot mentally now.

"You just can’t injure yourself twice," Staley said. "Of course the injury is what it is, and then mentally you can be so down in the dumps where you feel like this is going to happen again, you can almost hurt yourself."

Along with Swift, receiver Josh Reynolds (knee), cornerback Will Harris (hip), linebacker Chris Board (knee) and defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist) are questionable. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) does not have an injury designation and will play.

Story continues

Reynolds said he hurt his knee late in the Lions' Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. He practiced Friday for the first time this week and said he hopes to play Sunday.

DJ Chark (ankle), Charles Harris (groin), Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), Bobby Price (knee) and Matt Nelson (calf) are out for Sunday. Price was injured in a walk-through earlier this week.

Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell will not coach Sunday due to personal reasons. Senior offensive assistant John Morton will assume Brunell’s coaching duties on game day.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift questionable vs. Dallas Cowboys