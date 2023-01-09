Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell, players speak to wrap up season: Live updates at 1:30 p.m.
Follow along as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and players speak to the media after the 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night to end the 2022 season.
The Lions went 9-8 this season and have two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft: Nos. 6 and 18.
Be the first to hear and see what Campbell and the players say, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
SEE YOU NEXT YEAR:Lions 2023 NFL schedule: Matthew Stafford will not make Ford Field return
Live updates
Can't see the chatter? Refresh page or check it out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell, players speak to wrap up season