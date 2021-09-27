Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: NFL yet to say anything about missed delay of game call

Dan Campbell thought he would get an apology that "doesn't mean anything" from the NFL on Monday, but 24 hours after officials appeared to miss a delay-of-game penalty just before Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal, the Detroit Lions coach still was waiting for his phone to ring.

Campbell said in a video conference Monday he did not receive an explanation from the NFL about the play, and a league spokesperson did not return a media inquiry seeking comment.

MORE FROM BIRKETT: Time is coming for Lions to start replacing moral victories with real ones

Tucker made an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

Lions coach Dan Campbell looks down at his hat during the second half of the Lions' 35-17 loss on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

[ Lions OT Taylor Decker likely out vs. Bears; Penei Sewell decision will wait ]

The Ravens converted a fourth-and-19 three plays before Tucker's kick to get in field goal range, then after spiking the ball to kill the clock, Lamar Jackson threw incomplete on second down.

Replays showed the Ravens snapped the ball on second down about 1.8 seconds after the play clock on the CBS broadcast expired. Typically, officials allow a brief grace period once the play clock hits zero, about the length of time it takes to look from the play clock to the center to make sure the ball is being snapped.

[ Campbell: Trading Jamie Collins 'still in the works' for Lions ]

Referee Scott Novak offered little explanation for the no-call in a pool report after the game, saying he had not reviewed the play to determine whether a penalty should have been enforced.

Had a delay-of-game penalty been called, the Ravens would have had to try a 71-yard field goal or more likely heave a Hail Mary towards the end zone.

Campbell downplayed the impact of the no-call on Sunday, saying the Lions made plenty of mistakes in the first half and had a chance to get off the field on fourth-and-19.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker celebrates after kicking a 66-yard field goal to stun the Detroit Lions, 19-17, in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

On Monday, he admitted he did not sleep after the game.

Story continues

"Look, I had my family with me so as much as I can, I try to cover up my poop face and try and talk to them and just try to get away from it for a minute," he said. "And then, last night then I went back to start watching the tape, so I at least try to cool my head a little bit before I just start watching, cause I don’t want to go into it with a certain mindset. I want to try to be as fresh-minded as much as possible about it. And then you just — look, you don’t sleep. That’s the nature of it. It’s hard cause you're thinking of all these different things. It is what it is."

LIONS STOCK WATCH: Big lesson vs. Ravens: Get D'Andre Swift the ball even more

Campbell pinned the Lions' bigger issues Sunday on "communication errors" between their linebacking corps and secondary.

The Ravens had six pass plays of more than 20 yards Sunday, the same number they had in the season's first two games. Jackson threw for a season-high 287 yards and one touchdown, and had three more scores dropped by receiver Marquise Brown.

"Major communication errors," Campbell said. "And really, let’s put it this way, lack of. Lack of. We have to get much more demonstrative and very clear, concise and loud. And pass it along. Because that’s what it is. It’s not the scheme, it’s the communication between players in our back end and our linebackers. And we have to, man, we’ve got to clean it up. That was the errors that showed."

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL quiet over missed delay of game call in Detroit Lions game