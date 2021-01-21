Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: News conference has everyone ready to run through a wall

If a first impression is a lasting one, we may never forget how Dan Campbell reintroduced himself to Detroit Lions fans.

In his first news conference after being hired as head coach on Thursday, Campbell's opening statement was a manifesto as he spoke seemingly directly to fans.

And fans seemed to hear Campbell, loud and clear.

Here are a few of his gems for his near 20-minute opening salvo:

• "I wanted this job, bad."

• "This place has been kicked, it's been battered, it's been bruised. I can give you coachspeak all day long, none of that matters — you've had enough of that shit."

• "This team is going to take on the identity of this city, and this city's been down and it's found away to get up. This team's going to be built on, we're going to kick you in the teeth. ... We're gonna get knocked down and on the way up, we're going to bite a knee cap off .. Before long we're going to be the last one standing. Any loss that we take, we're going to feel the full pain from it and not be numb to it."

• "When you come in here, you're going to get beat up. I'm talking about the team. Not the city. Tourists are welcome."

• "There's more pieces on offense than defense than super fire me up."

• "We're going to run a system that puts our best on your worst."

Pardon the pun, but this was plenty of red meat for Lions (fans), and fans of football all over, to sink their teeth into.

Us right now pic.twitter.com/0ZF9lx2Uwr — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2021

Looking for my helmet, maybe a coach's hat now, and heading down to Ford Field. It's very clear why teammates loved Dan Campbell and why his players do as well. @Lions #JustWin — Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) January 21, 2021

Imagine thinking you knocked Dan Campbell out only to look down and see him gnawing through your kneecaps — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 21, 2021

I would absoluteley die for Dan Campbell — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) January 21, 2021

New 🦁s H.C. dan Campbell press conference makes me want 2 go grab my high school football helmet & go try out for the 🦁s!! Lol. — Jim (@JimJimbo1986) January 21, 2021

Dan Campbell rn pic.twitter.com/OogvYHzXaz — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 21, 2021

I don’t know about being a head coach, but Dan Campbell is READY for the Royal Rumble. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) January 21, 2021

Imagine Darrell Bevell’s interview compared to Dan Campbell’s interview for the Lions job. Or anyone else’s interviewed compared to Campbell. This dude is fired up. — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) January 21, 2021

me after Dan Campbell’s introductory press conference: pic.twitter.com/V50BdQwf9m — Tori Petry (@sportstori) January 21, 2021

Me after listening to Dan Campbell's press conference #OnePride LFG pic.twitter.com/LPzVIDqaQB — HonoluluBlue4Life🍕 (@4Lawson4) January 21, 2021

