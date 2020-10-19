Detroit Lions D’Andre Swift nominated for NFL Ground Player of Week 6

Detroit Lions rookie running back D’Andre Swift has been nominated for the NFL Ground Player of Week 6 award, given to the best performance by a running back in the current week — here’s how to vote for him to win!

Swift’s nomination shouldn’t be overly surprising. He led the Lions backfield in snaps, was the No. 1 star in Lions Wire’s post-game awards, and the top player acknowledged in our Week 6 Studs and Duds review.

On a career day, Swift was able to rush for 116-yards on 14 carries, for an 8.3 yards per carry average, while also scoring on two rushing touchdowns. He also added three receptions for seven receiving yards for good measure.

Here’s a look at his top-3 plays of the day, including a speedy 54-yard rush that helped the Lions establish an early lead on the Jaguars:

According to @NextGenStats, this 54-yard run by @Lions rookie RB @DAndreSwift topped out at 20.7 MPH, the fifth fastest play by a ball carrier in Week 6 pic.twitter.com/yGekhocfF9 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) October 19, 2020













His competition for this week’s award is Tennesse Titans’ Derrick Henry (212 yards on 22 carries, 9.6 avg., and 2 TDs) and Ronald Jones (113 yards on 23 carries, 4.9 avg., 2 TDs).

And remember to vote for Swift here!