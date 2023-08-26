Detroit Lions cut veteran defensive tackle Christian Covington

The Detroit Lions have released eight-year NFL veteran Christian Covington, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Prior to signing with the Lions, Covington spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in four games in 2022 and 16 the year prior.

Covington played in the Lions' final preseason game on Friday, recording one tackle and a half sack.

Lions defensive tackle Christian Covington warms up during minicamp at in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Defensive tackle has proven to be one of the deeper units on this Lions team, with Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky, Cory Durden, Benito Jones, Brodric Martin, Chris Smith, and Alim McNeil all playing on the interior defensive line.

The Lions, like every other team around the NFL, are currently in the process of trimming their roster down from the training camp 91 spots to the regular season 53. Final cuts need to be made by Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has talked at length about how hard the decision-making process is going to be this year but said that's a good thing because that means there are a lot of talented players on your roster.

"As long as it’s the right guys you’re keeping, we feel pretty good about everybody on this team that’s in this crop," Campbell said. "But it’s always tough this time of year."

The Lions open up the NFL's regular season on Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

