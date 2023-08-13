Detroit Lions cut backup C Ross Pierschbacher, sign CB Colby Richardson

The Detroit Lions waived center Ross Pierschbacher with an injury settlement Sunday, two days after he left the team's preseason opener against the New York Giants in the first quarter.

Pierschbacher, who had taken second-team reps at center most of training camp, was hurt on the Lions' second offensive possession. He played nine snaps before giving way to undrafted rookie Brad Cecil.

The Lions, who host the Jacksonville Jaguars for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday, also will get starting center Frank Ragnow back this week after Ragnow missed last week for the birth of his first child.

Graham Glasgow, who is vying for the starting right guard job with Halapoulivaati Vaitai, will serve as Ragnow's backup in-season.

The Lions also signed cornerback Colby Richardson on Sunday and waived cornerback Tae Hayes.

