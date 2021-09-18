Here is Detroit Lions' contingency plan with Tyrell Williams, Kevin Strong out

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive tackle Kevin Strong won’t play in Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Both players suffered concussions in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams is considered the Lions’ No. 1 receiver and best deep threat in the passing game. Trinity Benson, Quintez Cephus and Amon-Ra St. Brown likely would be the best backup options for deep passes against the Packers.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) tries to grab the pass from quarterback Jared Goff (16) against San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Rookie defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, a second-round pick who was inactive against the 49ers with hip and back injuries, has practiced all week and could help fill the void by Strong’s absence.

“Obviously we do feel he his trending in the right direction (for playing),” defensive line coach Todd Wash said. “He’s put a lot of work in with our strength staff and our medical staff to get himself into this position.

“But the biggest thing that we’re looking for is for him to play hard. That’s one thing we talk about with our rookie. That’s really the only thing that they can totally control is their effort. So we want to see tremendous effort out of him and just the physical play that we think he’s going to bring. I look forward to really seeing him against good competition and I think he’ll play well.”

