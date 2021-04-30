Detroit Lions considered three players with No. 7 pick in NFL draft

Carlos Monarrez, Detroit Free Press
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes admitted he identified two other players worthy of the No. 7 overall pick that ultimately went to selecting Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft.

So who were the other two mystery men?

Holmes wouldn’t say, though he suggested one was another offensive lineman when he said he played “a similar position.”

But to hear Holmes speak effusively about Sewell — the Lions’ highest-drafted offensive lineman since Lomas Brown was taken sixth overall in 1985 — it was clear Holmes was thoroughly smitten.

“Going through the process we truly we got to the point where we pretty much identified three players, and he was one of those three that we would just be extremely — let’s just say, through the roof about,” Holmes said. “To be able to land him, he’s going to be an integral and impactful piece for our franchise for years to come. He’s going to be a great addition to our offensive line. He’s just a transcendent talent.”

SEWELL SPEAKS: I'm 'ready to run through anybody'

EXPERT REACTIONS: ESPN's Booger McFarland: 'We shouldn't be surprised'

THE ANALYSIS: Passing on DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II may lead to Ebron-levels of regret

Holmes said he sees Sewell playing right tackle for now. Sewell checks in at 6-foot-6 and about 330 pounds, but it was more than the build and talent that bewitched the GM.

“I can’t quite remember a guy that had feet like him … (but) it’s not just the athletic ability,” he said. “He’s got the toughness, he’s go the grit, he’s got the strength, he’s got the intangibles that we’re looking for.

“He’s a great kid, he comes from a great family, he comes from a football family. … We just really loved the makeup and we just couldn’t be any more jacked about landing Penei and how it all unfolded.”

Part of that unfolding included phone calls from teams interested in moving up with quarterbacks Justin Fields of Ohio State and Mac Jones of Alabama still on the board, as well as cornerbacks Jaycee Horn of South Carolina and Patrick Surtain II of Alabama and Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.

“The phone rang from a couple of teams,” Holmes said, “but we just felt so good about Penei, it wasn’t intriguing enough calls for us to risk not landing him.”

Holmes also wouldn't say which prospective trade partners were interested in which players, but he admitted the Lions liked Sewell more than Fields, whom the Chicago Bears traded up to draft 11th.

“I will say that we did have Penei ranked higher,” he said. “So even with (Fields) being there in the hopper, we felt better about the pick.”

Sewell opted out of the 2020 season after winning the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s top offensive lineman, in 2019. He was widely considered a low-risk pick, though hardly a flashy one — a notion Holmes rebutted.

CHECK HIM OUT: Penei Sewell's Oregon highlights

Lions general manager Brad Holmes during his news conference after the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.
“It’s termed often 'not as sexy' when you go with a big lineman and sometimes they say it’s safe and it’s sound,” he said. “But I think it will be a very, very, I guess, sexy, attractive pick when he’s rolling with our offensive line during the season and making an impact on both phases, of the run and pass.”

But part of the reason behind the pick came down to fortifying a strength that Holmes and coach Dan Campbell identified.

“When we sat down, Dan and I really started looking at the roster as a whole we actually identified the offensive line as a strength on our team,” Holmes said. “So to be able to, let’s just say, ‘Feed the beast,’ and add to that strength and just make it even more of powerful unit, that’s really what it came down to.”

The Lions have five more picks — including three on Friday — in the final two days of the draft. Holmes said his plan is to keep finding the best player with each pick, regardless of position.

“Let’s just get the best football player,” he said. “I think you guys probably say that’s GM speak. But no, it’s really … we’re not going to anchor ourselves or pigeonhole ourselves into, 'we’ve got to get this position or that position.'

“And look, if it’s another offensive lineman and it’s a high-impact player, then it’s an offensive lineman. If it’s a defensive back, it’s a defensive back. So whoever’s the best football player for us to make sure we can get the most competitive team as we can through our efforts, then that’s where we’re going to go.”

Contact Carlos Monarrez at cmonarrez@freepress.com and follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions considered three players with No. 7 pick in NFL draft

  • NFL pundits love Detroit Lions' pick of Penei Sewell; rare OL blue-chipper a 'no-brainer'

    The Detroit Lions seemed determined to build this team in the trenches and selected Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Most writers liked it.

  • Detroit Lions draft pick Penei Sewell: 'Ready to run through anybody'

    Penei Sewell has the toughness and passion the Detroit Lions want. He says he's "ready to run through anybody" and make people "feel uncomfortable."

  • Detroit Lions draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Detroit Lions.

  • Penei Sewell's Oregon highlights: Check out Detroit Lions' 1st-round pick in 2021 NFL draft

    With the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions took Penei Sewell, an offensive tackle from Oregon.

  • The Landscape Of Big Ten Football Recruiting, Where U-M's Class Checks In

    We take an in-depth look at the current recruiting landscape of the Big Ten, and where U-M's class stacks up.

  • Detroit Lions pick Penei Sewell at No. 7. Here is what they’re getting.

    Steven Ruiz breaks down how Penei Sewell fits for the Lions and provides his pros and cons.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields to Chicago Bears

    The Bears got their quarterback. Will Justin Fields make an impact in Year 1?

  • Panthers select CB Horn with No. 8 pick in the NFL draft

    The Carolina Panthers wanted to add size at the cornerback position to keep up with the NFC South's big wide receivers, including those from the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Horn was the first defensive player selected in the draft.

  • Lions take Oregon OT Penei Sewell at No. 7 in NFL draft

    Penei Sewell can recall sleeping with family members on the floor in a shack in American Samoa, hoping his life would lead him to the NFL. Sewell is now living his dream. “Now look at us," Sewell said after the Detroit Lions selected him with the No. 7 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

  • Best remaining players on Day 2 of 2021 NFL draft: Azeez Ojulari, Christian Barmore among top options

    Round 1 of the NFL draft is a wrap, but there's still plenty of top talent - including some premier pass rushers - waiting to be scooped on Day 2.

  • NFL draft betting: Trey Lance, not Mac Jones, now favored to go No. 3 to 49ers

    The drama and intrigue surrounding the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft continues.

  • Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd leaves game in second inning with left knee injury

    After a short conversation, Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd walked off the mound and into the clubhouse after 36 pitches on Thursday in Chicago.

  • Falcons draft Kyle Pitts: Instant analysis of the No. 4 pick

    The Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in pro football history, and he's a perfect fit with the Falcons.

  • 2021 NFL Draft First Round Recap

    Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and… Trey Lance? The trio of Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recorded the late-night instant draft recap you have been waiting for. The guys also break down Urban Meyer’s first draft haul…will he add Tim Tebow to the squad as well? And whatever you do, stick around for Pat’s hysterical rant on awful Kentucky Derby names from the past…we promise you won’t regret it.

