Detroit Lions complete stunning comeback vs. Bears in Darrell Bevell's debut, 34-30
CHICAGO — Detroit Lions complete stunning comeback at Chicago Bears on Romeo Okwara's strip-sack fumble, Adrian Peterson's touchdown run and a defensive stop on fourth-and-1.
The Lions (5-7) rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter in Darrell Bevell's debut as interim coach.
This story will be updated.
