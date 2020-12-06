Detroit Lions complete stunning comeback vs. Bears in Darrell Bevell's debut, 34-30

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

CHICAGO — Detroit Lions complete stunning comeback at Chicago Bears on Romeo Okwara's strip-sack fumble, Adrian Peterson's touchdown run and a defensive stop on fourth-and-1.

The Lions (5-7) rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter in Darrell Bevell's debut as interim coach.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions get stunning comeback at Bears in Darrell Bevell's debut

