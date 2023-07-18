The Detroit Lions now have their entire 2023 rookie class signed.

On the eve that the first-year players are to report to training camp in Allen Park, the final draft pick signed his rookie deal.

The team announced on Tuesday that defensive back Brian Branch, the second-round draft pick out of Alabama, inked his four-year contract.

The projected value of the deal for the 45th overall pick, according to spotrac, is for $8.021 million with a $2.833 million signing bonus. Fellow Lions second-rounder, tight end Sam LaPorta, signed for $9.465 million as the 34th overall pick.

Fellow former Alabama star Jahmyr Gibbs, whom the Lions picked 12th overall this spring, signed his rookie deal on Monday.

Branch, who stayed in Kansas City and extra day to walk across the stage at the NFL draft, was a projected first-rounder but slipped to the Lions in the middle of Round 2. He is slated to play a key backup and special teams role. He is listed as a cornerback, but was learning safety and nickel skills during Lions rookie minicamp.

Lions defensive back Brian Branch walks off the field after OTAs on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Allen Park.

"Just anywhere, to be honest," Branch said in May. "I got to learn every position cause you never know. Easy way to get on the field."

The Lions hope Branch lean upon his time working with Nick Saban at Alabama to help his transition to the NFL.

"He’s an instinctive player," Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew said in May. "He makes plays all over the field. He can play multiple spots. He’s a tough kid, a gritty kid and is just a playmaker. And you like those Alabama guys. They’re good football players."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions complete final rookie deal for 2023: DB Brian Branch