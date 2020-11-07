If Detroit Lions coaches were on a political campaign, would they be re-elected?

I haven’t been sleeping well. Maybe you haven’t, either.

After all, our body politic has been thrown into unceasing electoral spasms since Tuesday. I suspect, like a lot of Americans, I’m not alone in my obsessive checking of electoral maps and voting percentages. When I haven’t been counting counties and reverse-engineering percentiles, I’ve been doomscrolling on Twitter.

So, yeah. Little sleep.

In my delirium, I’ve started to see everything differently. Life seems to have taken on a blue or red hue. Everything now seems like a proposition of probability. It got me thinking about how the Detroit Lions are in a sort of political campaign of their own this season. The jobs of general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia hang in the balance.

Owner Sheila Ford Hamp declared it an election year herself when she, along with her mother, wrote an open letter to fans in December announcing Patricia would return for a third year but that there would be an “expectation” for the Lions to be a “playoff contender in 2020.”

Of course, Hamp is the only voter in this election. So everything that happens this season has to be viewed through her perspective.

But let’s not forget something else in that letter. It had some key phrases such as “we look beyond just our record” and “we see signs of this foundation (of high-character players and coaches) in our team's toughness, competitiveness and culture.” And while noting that injuries aren’t an excuse, without specifically mentioning one that sidelined Stafford for half the season, “we have remained competitive in each game and our team depth showed up as a strength.”

In political parlance, Patricia and Quinn are the incumbents in this race and, while they are running unopposed, their opponent is the entire field of possible and popular replacements, such as Eric Bieniemy and Thomas Dimitroff.

But incumbents have a built-in advantage. They have a track record and the ear of the people — or person in this case. Hamp can make her own judgments, she can read all the news coverage and try to gauge fan reaction. But Patricia and Quinn speak directly to her every week. They get to advocate for themselves and explain losses, very likely coloring them in their defense, as anyone would.

And there’s another thing about the advantage of incumbency. Changing leadership brings with it a whole host of problems for the person who makes that decision, especially when you’re the only person responsible for the change.

While it might be fun and exhilarating for fans — a non-voting constituency — to constantly demand change, that change carries real concerns and implications for Hamp. It’s a daunting undertaking to rework an entire organization.

And let’s not forget Hamp is human and has personnel connections with Patricia and Quinn and many of the coaches and their families who would be fired and displaced during the change. While we don’t know enough about Hamp’s leadership style yet, we can’t forget she’s the daughter of a man whose hallmark of ownership for more than 50 years was patience and loyalty.

