Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's news conference: Follow along on Monday afternoon

Well, that era of good feelings didn't last long, did it?

After a long, weird week in which the Detroit Lions were beset by illnesses both COVID and non-COVID, their visit to Denver went pretty much how we thought it would: A 38-10 loos to the Broncos in which the Lions gave up the final 24 points.

Hey, at least this week should get easier, right? Oh, right, the Arizona Cardinals. Once the Lions' equal as NFC bumblers, the Cards have turned things around with former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at quarterback. Murray enters tonight's game against the division rival Rams (and, hey, Matthew Stafford!) completing 72.7% of his passes, for 2,399 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. That's despite missing all of November. Coach Kliff Kingsbury's NFL-tuned version of the "Air Raid" offense appears to finally be clicking, while the defense (run by former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph) is ranked in the top 10 in virtually every key category.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver.

Then again, while the Lions are certainly trying to win, it may benefit them to finish the season with four straight losses, considering they have a slim half-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans (who play each other this week) in the race for the No. 1 overall pick. If the Lions win that race ... well, they may not get their own Kyler Murray — QB pickings are looking slim — but they could get the guy who can stop him.

Before that, though, Lions head coach Dan Campbell will kick off the week by speaking with the media to give updates on injuries and any other potential news.

Follow along as Campbell takes the podium at 2:15 p.m.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

