Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's news conference: Live updates at noon
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Follow along as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media to begin game week for the 2021 season opener.
The Lions host the 49ers to begin the Campbell regime at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.
Be the first to hear and see what Campbell says today, beginning at noon.
Live updates
Can't see the chatter? Refresh page or try this.
Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell news conference: Live updates