Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks at 2:15 p.m.: Live updates

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

Another week, another win for the Detroit Lions.

After Sunday's onslaught vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lions coach Dan Campbell will hold his weekly news conference at 2:15 p.m. Monday in Allen Park. The Lions have won four of their last five to pull themselves into the NFC playoff picture.

The latest win included a huge offensive first half at Ford Field. Detroit racked up 16 first downs, 23 points and 260 yards. Jared Goff was 18-for-23 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown. Jacksonville struggled to the tune of six points in the first half and eight first downs.

Up next for the Lions: a third straight home game, this time vs. the division-leading Minnesota Vikings.

More from the Lions coach on Monday:

