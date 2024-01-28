Advertisement

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in images through the years

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Campbell has Lions on prowl

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)
(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Detroit Lions have captured everyone’s imagination. At the center of it all is head coach Dan Campbell, who brings energy, enthusiasm, and a change of culture to Motown football.

Dan Campbell

(Bill Ingram/Palm Beach Post)
(Bill Ingram/Palm Beach Post)

Dan Campbell

(Elsa/Allsport)
(Elsa/Allsport)

Dan Campbell

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell

. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jerry Lai
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jerry Lai

Dan Campbell

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Mark J. Rebilas)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Mark J. Rebilas)

Dan Campbell

(Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)
(Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Tom Szczerbowski)
(Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Tom Szczerbowski)

Dan Campbell

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)
(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports)
(Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports)
(Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(USAT)
(USAT)

Dan Campbell

(USAT)
(USAT)

Dan Campbell

(USAT)
(USAT)

Dan Campbell

(USAT)
(USAT)

Dan Campbell

(USAT)
(USAT)

Dan Campbell

(USAT)
(USAT)

Dan Campbell

(USAT)
(USAT)

Dan Campbell

(Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Campbell

(USAT)
(USAT)

Story originally appeared on List Wire