Detroit Lions will climb back into playoff race if these 3 groups buckle down

Starting with this week’s game at Jacksonville, the Detroit Lions enter a favorable part of their schedule over the next seven games.

But they still need to improve in some key areas. Here are three position groups the Lions need to step up if they want to go on a run and give themselves a chance at playoff contention:

Defensive line

The run defense — which allows 170.3 yards per game and ranks dead last in the NFL — has become a vulnerable weakness every opponent wants to attack. That falls mostly on the defensive line, specifically on the tackles.

The Lions can talk all they want about how the pass rush is complementary and how rush and cover work together. Yeah, the hip bone’s connected to the back bone. Blah, blah, blah. We get it. But as a coach explained to me a long time ago, the defensive line is the engine of the defense. It makes everything else work. You can have prime Deion Sanders, Darrelle Revis, Charles Woodson and Ed Reed in the secondary, but if the D-line can’t stop the run, the offense can move the ball at will.

View photos Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) celebrates a tackle against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. More

The Lions’ problem is they have exactly one elite player on the defensive line: Trey Flowers. But he gets canceled out too easily because the offense doesn’t have to pay extra attention to another defender at the line of scrimmage. That means the Lions then have to commit an extra defender in the box to stop the run. Then that compromises the pass coverage.

In New England, Matt Patricia ran a defense that used a holistic approach to stopping the run, and the Patriots were among the NFL’s best at doing it. But you can’t forget that the Patriots also had elite nose tackles such as Vince Wilfork and Alan Branch who were the catalysts for making it all work.

Even with the Lions, we all remember what a difference Ndamukong Suh, Shaun Rogers and Damon Harrison (at least in 2018) made. These types of players get paid for a reason. They eat space, they’re disruptive and they wreck offensive game plans. No disrespect to Nick Williams or Danny Shelton, but they just aren’t at that elite level.

Quarterback

Let’s be clear: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn’t played terribly and he’s far from the weakest link on the team. But as a 12-year veteran and one of the organizations highest-paid players, he’s counted on to be better than “not terrible.”

Stafford has just looked off on his throws. It’s hard to explain his general lack of sharpness, but it should be obvious to anyone who’s watched him this season, especially when you compare him to how he played last season.

My suspicion is that Stafford’s struggles are somewhat related to coming off two straight years of back injuries. Lions coaches have recently been very cagey when asked about Stafford’s back. And with a huge roster bonus coming up next year, Stafford has 10 million reasons to be less than truthful about how healthy his back really is.

View photos Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sideline during the 48-17 loss to the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at Ford Field in Detroit. More

Story continues