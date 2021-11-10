The Detroit Lions claim WR Josh Reynolds from waivers

There is a new receiver in the mix for the Detroit Lions. The team claimed wideout Josh Reynolds off waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

The move was widely anticipated. The Lions hold the No. 1 slot on the NFL’s waiver wire by virtue of their winless record, and Reynolds has ties to Detroit GM Brad Holmes. Reynolds was a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2017 NFL draft with Holmes serving as the Rams’ scouting director at the time.

There was considerable offseason speculation connecting the Lions and Reynolds, who was a free agent coming off a breakout season of 52 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns with Jared Goff as his quarterback. But he signed instead with the Titans.

It just didn’t work for Reynolds in Nashville. The Titans traded for All-Pro Julio Jones not long after signing Reynolds, which made it a struggle to find playing time. He caught 10 passes for 90 yards in five games and was a healthy scratch at times.