Detroit Lions CB Justin Coleman on the mend from hamstring injury, returns to practice

When Halloween rolls around next week, the Detroit Lions might be able to go dressed as a fully healthy secondary.

The Lions returned cornerback Justin Coleman to practice Thursday from injured reserve, and while the team's top nickel cornerback is unlikely to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, he could be back on the field for next week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Coleman has not played since straining his hamstring in a season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears. The Lions placed him on injured reserve two days later.

For subscribers: 'This (bleep) gone cost you!' Kenny Golladay wants new contract — he's worth it

Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard catches a touchdown pass over Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Oct. 14, 2019. More

Cornerback Desmond Trufant also left the Bears game with strained hamstring. He returned briefly for a Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints, before aggravating the injury again.

Trufant did not practice Thursday, but spent the open portion of practice running sprints for trainers for the second straight day.

Jeff Okudah and Darryl Roberts are expected to start Sunday in place of Trufant and Coleman.

For subscribers: Lions found a pass rush vs. Jaguars. But is it real or fake?

Trey Flowers (wrist), Marvin Jones (knee), Danny Amendola (foot) and Frank Ragnow (groin) returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

The Lions (2-3) also released offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel from the practice squad and signed running back Dalyn Dawkins.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions injury update: Justin Coleman on the mend