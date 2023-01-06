Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah questionable to play vs. Packers with elbow injury

The Detroit Lions are getting one starter back in their secondary for Sunday's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, but could be without another because of injury.

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was added to the injury report Friday with an elbow injury and is questionable for Sunday's game.

Okudah has started all 15 of the games he's played this season for the Lions, but has lost snaps to Mike Hughes in recent weeks.

The Lions benched Okudah midway through their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and Okudah and Hughes split playing time in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, with Okudah also playing gunner on the punt team.

"Mike earned his right to play now, too, and Okudah took some gunner reps for us because Mike was going to play more on the outside than probably Jeff was," Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week. "No, listen, Jeff’s good. He’s helping us, man. He’s contributing."

Hughes will join Jerry Jacobs in the starting lineup Sunday if Okudah cannot play.

Campbell said started safety DeShon Elliott will return Sunday after a two-game absence with a dislocated shoulder barring a "major setback."

Elliott, the Lions' second-leading tackler, is officially questionable to play but said his shoulder feels "great." This is just the second time in five NFL seasons he's finished the year healthy.

"It’s blessing just to go out on my own terms," Elliott said. "Having a lot of adversity in my career, so being able to go out there and finish with my brothers is a big step for me. I’m blessed to get a chance to do that."

Michael Brockers (ankle), Jason Cabinda (knee) and Frank Ragnow (foot) also are questionable to play, and the Lions ruled out guard Kayode Awosika with an ankle injury.

