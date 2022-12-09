Detroit Lions CB Will Harris could miss Minnesota Vikings game with hip injury

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read

The Detroit Lions could be without slot cornerback Will Harris for Sunday's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings after Harris missed practice Friday with a hip injury.

Harris aggravated a hip injury in practice in October and missed a game a few days later against the Dallas Cowboys.

He re-appeared on the Lions' injury report as a limited participant in practice Thursday, and did not take part in Friday's workout.

Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) is tackled by Lions safety Will Harris during the first half Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit.
"Tough to say (if he'll play or not)," Lions coach Dan Campbell said before practice Friday. "There is a chance that he’s not, but this is one of those, man, let’s see what he looks like or how he feels today and we’ll just take it day to day."

JEFF SEIDEL:Why Lions rookies Jameson Williams, James Houston represent something special

AN OLD FRIEND:Lions want to make Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson 'feel us' in Ford Field return

Harris took over as the starting slot cornerback in Week 8 and played one of his best games of the season in last week's 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mike Hughes opened the season at nickel cornerback, but has played better in an outside role, and practice squad cornerback AJ Parker also has seen time at the position this fall.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah and receiver Kalif Raymond returned to practice Friday after missing two days with an illness and are expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, while guard Evan Brown is questionable to play because of the sprained ankle that kept him out the past two weeks and guard Kayode Awosika is out with an ankle injury.

Campbell said the Lions kept sick players away from the building this week — backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld missed his third straight practice with an illness Friday — after a COVID-19 outbreak last season left them without nearly 20% of their roster for a December game against the Denver Broncos.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Lions recent surge putting front office in a pickle for NFL draft

"We’re trying to alleviate it getting spread around, so yeah, that was a big part of it," he said.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Will Harris (hip) could miss Vikings game Sunday

