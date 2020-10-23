Detroit Lions CB Desmond Trufant won't get chance to face Atlanta Falcons: Injury report

The Detroit Lions are mostly healthy heading into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions (2-3) listed just one player on their Friday game status report, ruling out cornerback Desmond Trufant for the second straight week with a hamstring injury.

Trufant, who has played in parts of two games this season because of the injury, spent the open portion of Friday's practice running on the side for trainers.

Every other player on the Lions' 53-man roster will be available Sunday, including center Frank Ragnow, who was a full participant in practice for the first time since before the bye.

Ragnow suffered a groin injury in practice last week and gutted through the Lions' 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Defensive end Trey Flowers (wrist) and receivers Marvin Jones (knee) and Danny Amendola (foot) also were full participants Friday.

Trufant, one of the Lions' top free agent acquisitions of the offseason, spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Falcons and told the Free Press this spring he was looking forward to facing his old team on the field.

"I had a hell of a time in ATL," Trufant said in March. "It changed my life, changed my family’s life. I got memories forever out there, so Coach (Dan) Quinn, we always going to be cool. Like I said, business is business, so it is what it is. But at the same time, once Sunday comes, you already know. Everything comes out."

Rookie Jeff Okudah is expected to start at left cornerback opposite Amani Oruwariye, with Darryl Roberts in the slot.

