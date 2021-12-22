Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye misses practice, OG Jonah Jackson returns

The Detroit Lions lost nearly their entire cornerback corps to a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month. On Wednesday, the one cornerback who avoided the virus, Amani Oruwariye, missed practice for undisclosed reasons.

Oruwariye was one of three Lions who did not practice Wednesday, along with linebackers Josh Woods and Julian Okwara. Okwara spent the open portion of practice working on the side with trainers.

Oruwariye has been a key part of the Lions' defensive success this season. He leads the team and ranks third in the NFL with six interceptions, and he made the key play in last week's upset of the Arizona Cardinals, intercepting a Kyler Murray pass two plays after Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike lost a third quarter fumble.

Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye defends a ball intended for Bears tight end Jesse James during the second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field.

"The biggest play of the game in my opinion I think was Amani’s interception because it just snuffed out any opportunity for them to get the momentum back or get it going at all," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "That was huge."

The Lions started safety Will Harris at cornerback against the Cardinals, and could turn to him again if Oruwariye's absence extends through Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and backup Bobby Price also returned from the reserve/COVID list last week, and safety Tracy Walker practiced Wednesday for the first time since he was activated from COVID-IR.

Campbell said Walker tested positive for COVID the morning of the Cardinals game, but has tested negative since.

Left guard Jonah Jackson returned to practice Wednesday after missing the Cardinals game with a back injury.

Woods left the Cardinals game with a knee injury.

