Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on a three-game win streak, including a Week 14 upset of the Minnesota Vikings. They have a legitimate rookie of the year contender in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who has seven sacks so far this season.

They face the Carolina Panthers (5-9), who have been struggling with consistency and finding a team identity, letting go of both Christian McCaffrey and Baker Mayfield during the season. They've gotten four of their wins at home.

Both teams are in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Lions vs. Panthers Week 16 game:

Lions at Panthers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Lions (-2.5)

Moneyline: Lions (-140); Panthers (+120)

Over/under: 43.5

More odds, injury info for Lions at Panthers

Safid Deen: Lions 30, Panthers 24

Detroit is on a roll, winning three straight and six of their last seven games, showing the toughness and grit coach Dan Campbell preaches on a weekly basis. They know they can shock the world with a playoff berth, and plan to do so with a lot more to play for than the Panthers do this week.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and tight end Brock Wright celebrate a touchdown against the Jets.

Victoria Hernandez: Lions 28, Panthers 20

The Lions have everything to play for and would be on a seven-game win streak except for a last-minute field goal by the Bills. Detroit is playing hungry while the Panthers have struggled to find their identity. The Panthers might have a bit of success with their running game as they've done a decent job splitting carries between backs and the Lions are allowing the eighth-most yards in the league.

Jaylon Thompson: Lions 23, Panthers 17

The Lions are among the NFL's hottest teams in recent weeks. The playoff talk is REAL and should reach a new level on Saturday. The Panthers defense is very formidable, but the Lions are locked in. Expect a back-and-forth matchup with the Lions hanging on for a late victory.

