Detroit Lions can't help Jameson Williams with rehab during suspension

The Detroit Lions will not be able to help wide receiver Jameson Williams with his rehab from a pulled hamstring during the first half of his six-game suspension, general manager Brad Holmes said Friday.

Williams began serving his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy at 4 p.m. Tuesday, two weeks after he injured his hamstring while running a pass route in joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions had asked the NFL if they were allowed to manage Williams' rehab during his time away from the team. Lions coach Dan Campbell said last week they had not received any clarification on their inquiry.

But Holmes, in his annual end-of-training-camp news conference Friday, reiterated the Lions "can’t have any contact with" Williams during his suspension, and said Williams will follow a rehab plan "that was communicated before" his punishment started.

"Had good communication with Jameson and his agent before the deadline," Holmes said. "Obviously, can’t have any contact with him, but they have a good plan in place for him while he’s recovering from his injury."

Williams played sparingly last season while he rehabbed from the torn ACL he suffered in his final college game at Alabama. He played in six games, caught one pass and had one carry on an end-around.

The Lions were counting on Williams to have a bigger role in their passing game this fall, but Williams missed time during camp with two separate hamstring injuries and struggled with inconsistency while on the field.

Williams said in August he planned to bring his trainer to Detroit during his suspension to stay sharp for when he return. Per NFL rules, Williams can rejoin the team for workouts after three weeks but can't play in games until Oct. 22 when the Lions visit the Baltimore Ravens.

"That six-week suspension sounds daunting when you say that, but after three weeks he’s going to be allowed to come back in the building and we can kind of reacclimate him there," Holmes said. "But the expectations is for him to handle everything that the plan is set up to do within those three weeks. I have confidence that he will and I have so much respect for the future, which is the unknown, that I don’t want to say he’s going to get this many catches, this many yards, but we hope that he has an impact for us when he’s able to join us."

