Why I'm skeptical Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson is a lock for first-ballot Hall of Fame

I got an email early Wednesday afternoon from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which announced 130 modern-era nominees for the class of 2021.

No big deal, I thought.

Then I saw the tweet from the Hall that included an image with three of the first-time nominees: Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and … Calvin Johnson.

BREAKING: The Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2021 have been unveiled. The list is comprised of 130 players. Among the group are 14 first-year eligible players.



Whoa! They included Calvin in this holy trinity? They literally placed him shoulder-to-shoulder with two of the game’s giants, who are guaranteed locks as first-ballot inductees?

Wow.

I don’t like reading too much into social media. But this was the Hall of Fame, which is very careful about the information it puts out. I’m pretty sure they didn’t just let Kayden the social-media intern pick three randos out of the 14 first-year eligible players.

First, let’s get something straight. I think just about everyone agrees Calvin is going to be a Hall of Famer at some point, whether he gets in this year or later.

Wide receiver: Calvin Johnson

But being a first-ballot guy is different. There are 346 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and only 87 went in on the first ballot. And the truth is Calvin won’t only be judged against every receiver in history, he’ll also be judged against Manning and Woodson.

When the 48 selectors meet the day before the Super Bowl, Manning and Woodson will barely be discussed among the 18 finalists, from whom four to eight new members will be elected. They’re slam dunks. As a courtesy, the reporters charged with presenting the cases for Manning and Woodson might ask if there are any questions about either player.

There won’t be. But there will be questions about Calvin, and any other finalists.

Let me first say this about Calvin’s chances to be a first-ballot guy. I think they’ve steadily improved every year since he retired after the 2015 season.

[ Calvin Johnson joins Michigan State Rep. Joe Tate in criticizing Donald Trump's leadership ]

I covered Calvin from the time he was drafted second overall in 2007; I witnessed the entire arc of his career and even spoke with him about the Hall of Fame. Toward the end of his career, there were questions about whether he would even be a Hall of Famer. In 2013, I wrote an article about Calvin’s chances after I spoke with some selectors. Most thought he had a good chance if he kept playing for several more years. I don’t think any thought he would retire two years later.

One of the issues that came up during my interviews with the selectors was the comparison between receivers in different eras. A generation or two ago, when defensive backs were allowed to play more freely, a receiver with 100 touchdown catches and 1,000 receptions was a lock for the Hall. But Calvin played in the golden age of receivers, and he finished with 83 touchdown catches and 731 receptions.

You have to remember that many selectors have been doing this a long time. They remember how hard it was to gain yards when players like Oakland Raiders safety Jack “The Assassin” Tatum were terrorizing receivers in the 1970s. This might make it hard to explain why Calvin stopped playing relatively early with less-than-staggering numbers.

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 18: Calvin Johnson #81 of the Detroit Lions tries to break free from DeMarcus Van Dyke #23 of the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on December 18, 2011 in Oakland, California.

