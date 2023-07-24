Detroit Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off field with potentially serious knee injury

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a potentially serious non-contact knee injury during Monday morning's NFL training camp practice at Allen Park.

He could not put pressure on the leg and was carted off the field in agony.

The Lions lured Gardner-Johnson, 25, in March with a one-year contract worth up to $8 million. He tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in 12 games last season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL draft out of Florida.

Gardner-Johnson had a relationship with Lions coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from their days together with the Saints.

The injury puts a greater spotlight on Lions rookie Brian Branch, a second-round pick out of Alabama. He worked with the second team in Sunday's first practice and was one of the most eye-catching players on the field.

The Lions' depth chart at safety includes Branch, Kerby Joseph, Tracy Walker and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Walker is working his way back from an Achilles' tear suffered in September last season.

