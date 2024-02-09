Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow: 'I'm not retiring'

LAS VEGAS — Frank Ragnow has made a decision about his future, not that he ever had much of a decision to make.

“I’m not retiring," Ragnow told the Free Press at the NFL Honors show Thursday at Super Bowl LVIII.

Ragnow never mentioned retirement as a possibility after the season, but he left many wondering about his future when he spoke to reporters during locker cleanout after the Lions' NFC championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ragnow has dealt with recurring toe problems for three seasons and played through toe, ankle, knee and back pains this year. Lions general manager Brad Holmes said Monday the organization would be "respectful of" Ragnow's "time and his thoughts" while he contemplated his future.

"It takes a toll on you," Ragnow said after the season. "It really takes a toll on you, so I need to find a way to get back to Frank and I don’t regret any of this at all, but it weighs on you and I’m just going to take some time and really figure everything out to make sure that I’m feeling good, not only for me the football player but for me to be the best husband and best father and everything with that as well."

Asked to expand on those comments Thursday, Ragnow said he simply needs to take time off to get his body right.

"I just need a few weeks to get healthy," he said. "I guess my typical offseason routine is kind of get right back into it, but I think as I’m getting older I need to understand that sometimes maybe less is more. And I just need some time to make sure I’m healthy and then we’ll get rolling again."

Ragnow said he still is not sure if he'll need to undergo any surgical procedures this offseason, but his body has healed enough that "I’m feeling a lot better so hopefully we’re all good."

The Lions' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Ragnow said he plans to attend Sunday's Super Bowl between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs with the league's other nominees.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow talks with fans during his personal charity's "Dine With The Pride" event at Eddie Merlot's in Bloomfield Hills in 2022.

"But I might leave early, for sure," he said, adding, "Coach Campbell told us to watch it, so I guess I’ll try to follow his advice but I don’t know if I’ve got it in me."

The Lions came within a whisker of making their first ever Super Bowl. They followed up a 12-5 regular season with two playoff wins and led the 49ers by 17 points at halftime of the NFC title game before allowing 27 straight points in the second half of a 34-27 loss.

Ragnow said Campbell told players to watch the game as a reminder of how close they were this season and to give them fuel for 2024.

"It’s just so frustrating cause hats off to the 49ers for sure, but man, this should be us and we just need to harness it all and use it as motivation into next year," he said.

