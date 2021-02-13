Detroit Lions Breakdown podcast, Episode 184: Calvin elected to the Hall of Fame
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
This week on the Detroit Lions Breakdown Podcast, the guys discuss Calvin Johnson’s acceptance into the Hall of Fame, update details of the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade, explore the new members of the Lions coaching staff, check-in on the roster, and begin looking towards the 2021 NFL draft.
The DLB podcast is a weekly conversation with Lions Wire’s own Erik Schlitt and his co-host Joe Kania.
Calvin Johnson elected to the Hall
Calvin and Lions’ relationship in “moving in the right direction”
More details on Stafford/Goff deal
Lions initially asked for Aaron Donald in the Stafford trade
Stafford’s “final thank you” is a $1 million donation to Detroit based educational center
Philadelphia Eagles shopping Carson Wentz — looking for Matthew Stafford level deal
Is Wentz more Stafford? Or more Goff?
Lions’ coaching staff almost full
Coordinators/Assistant head coach met with media
Lions hire Jett Modkins as Assistant special teams coach
DeOn’Tae Pannell hired as WCF Minority coaching assistantship
Joe Barry, former Lions DC, lands in Green Bay as DC
Roster notes
NFL Draft season begins
Lions sent two staff members to watch Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence throw
10 questions for Lions fans on what they want to happen with pick No. 7
No consensus on who the Lions will pick at No. 7 in the latest mock drafts
Be sure to follow the Detroit Lions Breakdown Podcast (@LionsBreakdown) and its hosts Schlitt (@Erikschlitt) and Kania (@JoeKania_DLB) on Twitter, with a Facebook page on the way.
The podcast is available to listen to at the DetroitLionsBreakdown.com website and is also available to download and subscribe to on multiple podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and others.