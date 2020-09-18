Detroit Lions Breakdown podcast, Episode 163: Packers Week 2 Preview

This week on the Detroit Lions Breakdown Podcast, the guys discuss the collapse against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and preview the Lions Week2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The DLB podcast is a weekly conversation with Lions Wire’s own Erik Schlitt and his co-host Joe Kania. This week, the guys discuss:
- Wednesday and Thursday Injury Reports see CB Jeff Okudah return to full practices
- CB Desmond Trufant avoids serious injury
- CB Justin Coleman on Injured Reserve
- CB Chris Jones signed to the active roster
- Lions swap defensive ends on the practice squad, adding Kareem Martin and releasing Jonathan Wynn
- Lions declare four protected practice squad players
- Recapping the Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears
- Articles of note: Week 1 Studs and Duds, Silver Linings, and Snap Counts
- Jamie Collins won’t be suspended for contact with referee
- Previewing Week 2 in Green Bay versus the Packers
- Lions-Packers game draws Clete Blakeman as referee… again
- Vegas Watch: Lions open as five and a half point underdogs
- Lions Secret Superstar for Week 2
- 4 statistical advantages for the Lions in Week 2
