Detroit Lions blow another lead, lose 35-29 to Saints; Matt Patricia on hot seat entering bye

It was ugly, it was disturbing, and unfortunately for the Detroit Lions, it was all too familiar.

The Lions got off to another hot start Sunday, then crashed and burned with a poor defensive effort and predictable offensive play calling as the New Orleans Saints scored 35 straight points to roll to a 35-29 victory at Ford Field.

At 1-3, the Lions enter their bye week with a slew of questions about head coach Matt Patricia, general manager Bob Quinn and their hazy futures.

The Lions are 10-25-1 since Patricia took over a nine-win team in 2018 and have blown double-digit leads in 12 of his 25 losses as head coach and all three of their defeats this fall. Even with a favorable schedule the next two months – the Lions play six of their next seven games against sub-.500 teams – the Lions seem destined to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

[ Only Lions can make Drew Brees look like he's 27 again ]

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) during first half action Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit Michigan. More

On Sunday, the Lions jumped to an early 14-0 lead, converting two long third downs on their opening touchdown drive and intercepting a tipped Drew Brees pass on New Orleans’ first possession to set up their second score.

But the Saints, playing without six injured starters, dominated play for the game’s final 50 minutes, running the ball at will against a leaky Lions defense and keeping Matthew Stafford and the offense mostly at bay.

New Orleans (2-2) scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the first through third quarters and became just the fourth team in NFL history to build a halftime lead of at least 14 points after trailing by 14-plus, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

As in season-opening losses to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, when they blew leads of 17 and 11 points, respectively, the Lions watched as their mistakes compounded on top of one another Sunday.

They drew two personal foul flags in a span of five plays in the second quarter, the second a third-and-9 roughing-the-passer penalty that kept alive New Orleans’ fourth touchdown drive. And Stafford, who looked frustrated much of the game, threw a costly interception in the end zone, one series after taking a sack on third down.

And Brees completed 11 of his final 13 passes in the first half for 179 yards and two touchdowns. One of his incompletions came and when he bounced a ball into the turf after trying to hold up on a pass.

For the game, Brees who entered the week last in the NFL in intended air yards per target, finished 19 of 25 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and the Saints had 164 yards rushing against the NFL’s 30th-ranked run defense.

New Orleans scored on drives of 13, 10, nine and four plays in the first half, when it had a near 2-to-1 edge in time of possession.

Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara scored on runs of 3 and 1 yards to tie the game for New Orleans, and Brees followed with touchdown passes of 2 and 20 yards to Tre’Quan Smith.

Murray, who had 63 yards rushing on 13 carries, scored his second touchdown of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter, and Kamara finished with 112 yards from scrimmage, including 76 rushing, for the Saints.

Stafford was 17 of 31 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions, who made the score respectable with a late Adrian Peterson touchdown but have now lost 12 of their last 13 games dating back to last season.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Lions content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions blow big lead, lose to Saints; Matt Patricia on hot seat