Detroit Lions odds: Big underdogs at Kansas City Chiefs, favored in both games vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions' schedule for the 2023 season is out, and it all starts against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's opening kickoff game Thursday, Sept. 7.

So, what are the sportsbook odds for the Lions-Chiefs game?

The Lions are 7-point underdogs on Caesars and BetRivers, as of Thursday evening, at -110 on Caesars (meaning you would have to bet $110 to profit $100) and -115 on BetRivers. The Lions are 6.5-point underdogs on FanDuel (-105) and DraftKings (+100).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker tries to tackle Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Lions lost, 34-30.

On the moneyline — to win the game straight up — the Lions are +240 on FanDuel, +230 on BetRivers, +228 on Caesars and +220 on DraftKings. The Chiefs are -295 on FanDuel, -286 on BetRivers, -285 on Caesars and -260 on DraftKings.

The point total over/under is 53.5 on BetRivers, FanDuel and DraftKings, and 54 on Caesars, with both the over and under set at -110 at each book.

The Lions and Chiefs last played in 2019, a thrilling Kansas City 34-30 win in Detroit.

The Lions are favorites in both games against the Green Bay Packers on DraftKings, the only book we could find to post odds on both matchups. Both games are on a Thursday, with Week 4 in Green Bay and Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field.

DraftKings has the Lions favored by 1.5 points at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28, with the moneyline at -120/+100. The Lions are 4-point favorites on Nov. 23 at -190/+160.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions NFL odds vs. Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 opener