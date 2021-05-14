Detroit Lions begin signing rookie class, ink third-round pick Alim McNeill to 4-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Detroit Lions got the first of their seven draft picks under contract Thursday, the day before the start of rookie minicamp.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill, the Lions' third-round pick out of North Carolina State, signed a four-year contract worth $5.1 million.

Rookie deals are slotted under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, but third-round picks have some wiggle room on base salaries after Year 1.

North Carolina State defensive tackled Alim McNeill sacks North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Nov. 30, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C.
North Carolina State defensive tackled Alim McNeill sacks North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Nov. 30, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C.

McNeill, the eighth pick of the third round, maximized his deal, which includes a $1.09 million signing bonus and base salaries that escalate from $660,000 this fall to $1.334 million in 2024. He also has $25,000 workout bonuses in 2022-24.

The Lions took Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick, and fortified their defensive line with their next two selections, Washington's Levi Onwuzurike and McNeill.

McNeill, 6 feet 2 and 330 pounds, projects as an athletic nose tackle for the Lions. He had 10 sacks in three seasons at N.C. State and was a first-team All-ACC selection last season.

More: Alim McNeill, the Detroit Lions' third-round pick, may want to help out the Tigers, too

"For a big nose tackle (he is) powerful at the point of attack," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "He has a lot of upside, he has quickness. He has the ability to do some stuff inside in sub nickel stuff, so he has some upside as a rusher as well. Just to be able to add these two key cogs on the middle of our defense is a huge (thing for us)."

Historically, the Lions have signed most of their rookies before the start of minicamp.

They still six unsigned picks: Sewell, Onwuzurike, late-round choice Ifeatu Melifonwu, fourth-rounders Amon-Ra St. Brown and Derrick Barnes, and seventh-rounder Jermar Jefferson.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions sign third-round pick DT Alim McNeill

Recommended Stories

  • Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell out for rookie minicamp with positive COVID-19 test

    The Detroit Lions' first-round pick, Penei Sewell, will miss rookie minicamp this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Detroit Lions’ 2021 schedule

    See the full 17-game lineup

  • Spencer Turnbull back on track as Detroit Tigers win four in a row: 'We're a good team'

    Spencer Turnbull paced the Tigers with 6⅓ innings at Comerica Park, guiding them to four wins in a row and a three-game sweep of the Royals.

  • Detroit police chief reportedly challenging Whitmer for Michigan governor

    James Craig has appeared frequently on Fox News and other conservative outlets, earning the nickname “Hollywood Craig.” Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced his retirement at a press conference on Monday. Craig, a Black Republican who has identified as conservative for at least a decade, is reportedly considering a run for governor against Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer.

  • Lions sign third-round pick Alim McNeill to 4-year contract

    McNeill will earn $660,000 in 2021 salary that escalates over the 4 years

  • Kyle McCord named Pennsylvania state Gatorade Player of the Year

    Ohio State freshman quarterback Kyle McCord was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania State Player of the Year on Thursday.

  • Initial jobless claims fall to a new pandemic low

    The Department of Labor reports 473,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, down 34,000 from the previous week and the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director of the Obama administration's Troubled Asset Relief Program, joined CBSN to discuss what the numbers mean for the U.S. economy.

  • Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL schedule leaks: Rumors and latest news ahead of full release

    Want to see who the team will face each week? Follow along as the schedule is leaked and released.

  • Lions called the Falcons on the clock to try and trade up for No. 4 overall pick

    The Falcons had no interest in trading out with anyone and selected Kyle Pitts

  • Browns sign 3 draft picks on eve of rookie minicamp

    The Cleveland Browns signed three of their eight 2021 draft picks a day before the team was to open rookie minicamp. West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte and UCLA running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton signed their deals on Thursday. The Browns selected Fields, who led the Big 12 in tackles per game last season after transferring from Arizona to West Virginia, in the fifth round.

  • Over 75 Asian, LGBTQ groups announce opposition to anti-Asian hate crimes bill

    More than 75 Asian and LGBTQ organizations issued a statement Wednesday rejecting the anti-Asian hate crime bill that recently soared through the Senate.Why it matters: The groups say the bill will bolster law enforcement and further harm marginalized people. Their opposition reflects a fracture among Asian Americans as the community looks to address a yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The bill, backed by prominent AAPI Congress members, including Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), aims to improve hate crime tracking and train police to better identify anti-Asian hate. Lawmakers have denied criticisms that the bill reinforces policing. The House is expected to take up the bill in mid-May and will likely send the legislation to President Biden, who has said he would sign it.What they're saying: In Wednesday's statement, published on writer Jenn Fang's blog, "Reappropriate," activists called the bill a contradiction of "Asian solidarity with Black, Brown, undocumented, trans, low-income, sex worker, and other marginalized communities whose liberation is bound together."The bill does not create "systemic change" and only increases "crime statistics collection," the organizations write. Relying on crime statistics does not actually prevent violence, they argue, pointing to the 2009 Matthew Shepard Act. The Matthew Shepard Act expanded federal hate crime categories to include sexual orientation and gender identity, but the statement notes that the U.S. continues to see high rates of deadly anti-trans violence. Bolstering law enforcement "ignores that police violence is also anti-Asian violence, which has disproportionately targeted Black and Brown Asians," they write.The statement cites the deaths of Christian Hall and Angelo Quinto, Asian Americans who were recently killed by police during mental health crises.The organizations called on members of Congress to oppose the legislation and instead shift resources from law enforcement to communities. Investing in non-carceral alternatives and removing police presence from neighborhoods are among their demands.The big picture: In 16 of the country's largest cities and counties, reports of anti-Asian hate crimes have surged 164% since this time last year, according to a recent study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State University San Bernardino.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lions schedule predictions: Picking each game in 2021

    Predicting each game on the Lions regular season schedule in 2021

  • NFL Team Preview: Rebuilding Jets land on 31st spot in fantasy power rankings

    The Jets have some interesting young talent, but how quickly will things come together in New York? Our analysts preview the 2021 roster from a fantasy perspective.

  • 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin offers a $5K reward for missing tiger in Houston

    And it's another wild tale.

  • Jimmy Smith: Kaepernick would ‘divide locker room, team needs Tebow’

    “He’s going to be a great support for Trevor Lawrence.” Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith has weighed in on the uproar over the team’s decision to sign Tim Tebow to a one-year contract rather than Colin Kaepernick. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Smith explained why Tebow is a better fit for the Jaguars, telling the outlet, “We don’t need Colin Kaepernick on our team” because he would “divide our locker room.”

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • UFC 262 co-headliners Tony Ferguson, Beneil Dariush beef over Justin Gaethje training sessions

    Things got testy between UFC 262 co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush at Thursday's press conference.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Canelo-Saunders fight at AT&T Stadium sets boxing attendance record with more than 73,000 fans

    Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • George scores 20, Clippers roll past slumping Hornets 113-90

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Jackson added 19 points off the bench on five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fourth loss in the last five games, 113-90 on Thursday night. Kawhi Leonard had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who are jockeying for playoff position in the Western Conference. The Clippers (47-23) remain in third place, one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets with two games remaining.