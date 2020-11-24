Barry Sanders threatens legal action against brewery over beer using his photo, trolling Lions

A Detroit-area brewery canceled production of a new beer on Monday, just one day after it was announced, following the threat of legal action from former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders.

The Eastern Market Brewing Co. announced the “Same Old Lager” on Sunday, a Lions-themed lager it had made that featured Sanders on the can in an 8-bit version. His name nor the Lions name is on the can anywhere, but it’s very clearly him.

Sanders tweeted a picture of the can out on Monday, and said he has no affiliation with the brewery.

Some of you may have seen this in the @freep today - I have no affiliation with this company, and they are using my image without any permission. My legal team is working through the process to shut this down ASAP. Apologies to any fans that were duped. pic.twitter.com/STCnX2fuGS — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) November 23, 2020

Sanders played for the Lions from 1989-98, and is perhaps the most famous player in team history. He racked up more than 15,000 rushing yards and 99 touchdowns in his 10 seasons there, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

The 4.5 percent alcohol beer was described as “exactly what you’d expect” and plays off Detroit’s, well, continual struggles after false hope each season. The beer was announced on Sunday following the team’s 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers — which was their third loss in their last four games.

“Light, crisp, and always leaves you wanting more,” the description read, via the Detroit Free Press. “Just keep telling yourself, ‘the Next Beer, will be The Beer.’ ”

The "Same Old Lager" featured what appeared to be an 8-bit version of Barry Sanders on the can. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

