Detroit Lions get B for drafting Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike in second round

Carlos Monarrez, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez grades the Detroit Lions' second-round pick of Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Grade: B

The reason: This could be the Lions’ version of Aaron Donald — a smaller-framed 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle who’s quick and slippery. He didn’t have a ton of sacks in three seasons for the Huskies, but he should be an immediate upgrade for a defensive line that sorely needs to get push up the middle. Combined with Michael Brockers, Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara, the D-line should show immediate improvement.

Levi Onwuzurike (center) of the Washington Huskies gets off the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019 in Seattle.
Levi Onwuzurike (center) of the Washington Huskies gets off the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019 in Seattle.

Carlos Monarrez's grade from Day 1:

